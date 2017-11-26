Transcript for Politico's Anna Palmer thinks Congress is inching towards a government shutdown

And we're back again with "The roundtable." Let's talk more about congress. Cokie, they're to-do list is really pretty incredible. Avert shutdown. Finish tax overhaul. Fund children's health insurance. Reauthorize surveillance. A little bit of what they want to get done. Can they get it done? They get a lot down with Christmas coming. It's remarkable. I have been in the chambers on Christmas eve when they're doing one bill after another because Christmas is coming. It's possible. It will be very, very hard. Yeah. I think that -- Always so optimistic. I think the X factor is what does president trump want to do? What does he want to get done? He cut a deal with Democrats in September? Does he go back to the table with them? They're going to meet on Tuesday. I think we're closely heading to a government shutdown. And then the pace of the Washington investigation. Wait, wait. Very close to a government shut down. They'll be right up against the brink. Often said in Washington, bigger deals are easier than smaller deals. I don't think that is the case in the trump era. He cuts side deals along the way. You try to pack everything in. You have the Russia investigation. Roy Moore's election in two weeks. This widening sexual harassment scandal in congress. That's a lot, even for the trump era. He's going to the hill on Tuesday. What do they need to hear from him? Doint think he matters much. Watch Bob corker, Jeff flake, John McCain. The Republicans don't need trump to move the tax bill. This is a bill between their members. Right now, by my count, nine members are wary of the tax bill. They have to get to it two to pass. It's a tax bill that will come back and bite them in fay pass it. They have to calculate that as they go into the Christmas season. What do you think they need? President trump's irrelevant at this point? Yeah, think so. Does he need to go up there? He wants to go up there and take credit for it. It's a deal to be worked out on the hill. But, as I say, it's a deal they better be careful about. What are the odds of a shutdown? Uh -- 20%. I'm not sure. I don't think there will be a shutdown. You can see this clearly worries me. And I want to quickly, and with you, Rick Klein here, on the Russia investigation. Michael Flynn's lawyers are not speaking to Donald Trump's lawyers anymore. People are surprised that's because he's cooperating. Any sense of hat? Yeah, this is a very bad sign for the white house. Michael Flynn can take you from the inner sickle in the campaign to the inherb circle of the white house. If you'ring looking for cause and effect, he could be your guy. The pressure he could put on other members of the irn circle, like the trump family, that could be considerable. You have additional interviews coming up. It points to Mueller getting very serious very fast. Thank you all for coming in. We hope you had great holiday. That's all for us today. Thank you for sharing part of on your Sunday with us. Check out "World news" tonight. And have great day.

