Transcript for President Trump claims former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower

Just five days ago, the president looked like he was turning it around. Fewer protests in the streets. The stock markets soaring. And that well-received speech to congress. And now, whatever goodwill he had seemingly blown away in a Saturday morning tweet storm. Even by his own standards, the president leveled an extraordinary accusation against his predecessor. Accusing former president Barack Obama of wire-tapping him last October during the critical final weeks of the election. President Obama has denied any direct involvement through a spokesman saying, neither president Obama nor any white house official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. Citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false. Either Obama tapped trump's phone. Or he didn't. One of them has it wrong. This hour, the search for the truth. Two questions we'll seek to answer. Sit possible that there was a legally sanctioned wiretap at trump tower? Did a court approve Su vary Lance based on evidence the public does not yet know? And second, if Mr. Trump is flat out wrong, what made him level this charge? Did the man who has access to the deepest levels of intelligence base his claims on something he read on the internet? Here to help us answer these questions, wee have spokes people for both presidents trump and Obama. Plus senator Al Franken, whose question to Jeff sessions focused attention on those ties to Russia.

