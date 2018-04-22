-
Now Playing: Trump beefs up team amid legal battles
-
Now Playing: Trump adds Rudy Giuliani to legal team
-
Now Playing: Remembering former First Lady - and First Mom - Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: President Trump faces legal land mines
-
Now Playing: GOP strategist says Cohen investigation 'could be the end of (Trump's) presidency'
-
Now Playing: Trump response to DNC suit 'very similar' to Nixon response to Watergate: DNC chair
-
Now Playing: Dershowitz: 'No way' FBI went after Cohen 'if they weren't interested in' Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump takes on New York Times, DNC in series of tweets
-
Now Playing: Trump praises Michael Cohen on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Missouri governor accused of a second felony
-
Now Playing: Fallout from new DNC lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Democratic Party launches legal attack against Trump's inner circle
-
Now Playing: Comey memos: 15 pages of meticulous detail, written in real time
-
Now Playing: Anthony Scaramucci on Comey's memos, Trump and whether Michael Cohen will flip
-
Now Playing: US Senator casts vote holding newborn
-
Now Playing: Duckworth casts vote holding newborn on Senate floor after rule change
-
Now Playing: Comey memos released to Congress
-
Now Playing: Trump adds former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani to his legal team
-
Now Playing: GOP lawmakers call for investigation of Comey, Clinton and more
-
Now Playing: 'The View' talks Nikki Haley's 'I don't get confused' comment