Transcript for Will President Trump invoke executive privilege to block Comey testimony?

Again, another indication of joust how block buster this testimony could be. Thank you, Jon. The white house seems to be bowing to reality. Any claim of executive privilege very weak. Very weak. The purpose is to protect confidential communications between the president and typically his cabinet. Three problems. The U.S. Supreme court in the Nixon case made it clear you cannot use executive privilege to try to cover up alleged misconduct. Number two, is the argument of waiver. It's to longer a confidential communication when the president tweets about it, talks about it in interviews, and as a result, you can't invoke that privilege anymore. Number three is that Comey is no longer an employee. If he were still working for the government, president trump could instruct him not to testify. He could say, I'm not allowing you to testify. He doesn't have that authority or power over James Comey anymore. As a result of those three reasons, it would be a real LE weak legal argument to try to invoke. Some of the reporting on the meetings Comey had with the president soupts ominous on its face. I hope you'll let him go on general Flynn. That had led some allies to say if Comey thought the president was doing something wrong, he should have resigned that the time. Let's distinguish between instructing him to end the investigation and encouraging him. If the president has instructed James Comey to then investigate investigation, it would a valid argument. How could he continue? He's being instructed by the president of the United States to end an investigation. How can he in good faith continue to work with this man? Comey's position will be, he encouraged me. I felt like I could continue the investigation. I ignored those remarks. I MUFD forward. Everything changes when Comey is fired. Before Comey's fired, his position is, yeah, he made these comments. I listened. I heard them. I moved on with my investigation. Does the fact that the special counsel, Mueller, is allowing him to testify suggest he's not looking at obstruction? No, not at all. This is is two separate tracts. The congressional investigation and Mueller's investigation. That doesn't mean Comey can't discuss publicly anything about this. But he'll not discuss the details of the Russian investigation. He'll not discuss conclusions that his agents had drawn. I think he'll keep it pretty focused on exactly what it is that the president said to him. That's what the president has been talking about publicly. Comey's position will be, he talked about it publicly. I'm going to, too. Up next, "The roundtable." And later, the president's

