President Trump has 'lightning fast' response to Syrian chemical attack

More
George Stephanopoulos reports the latest about President Donald Trump's decision to respond to this week's chemical weapons attack in Syria.
1:10 | 04/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump has 'lightning fast' response to Syrian chemical attack
All through last year's campaign, candidate trump promised to stay out of Syria. Not our fight, he said. It's time to put America first. This week, that all changed. The spark? These images. Syrian children suffocatisuffocating, gaszed by the Assad regime. With that, the man who pounded president Obama for his plan if Syria drew lines of his own. When you kill innocent children, innocent babies. Babies, little babies, with a chemical gas that is so lethal that crosses many, many lines. Beyond a red line. The big difference? After pro longed deliberation, president Obama refused the retaliate. President trump's response was lightning fast. A targeted cruise missile strike and an expansive call to arms. Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria. The question now is how. This morning, Assad is defiant, his airfield hit by the tomahawks is up and running. The region he gassed on Tuesday is being bombed again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46687925,"title":"President Trump has 'lightning fast' response to Syrian chemical attack","duration":"1:10","description":"George Stephanopoulos reports the latest about President Donald Trump's decision to respond to this week's chemical weapons attack in Syria. ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/president-trump-lightning-fast-response-syrian-chemical-attack-46687925","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.