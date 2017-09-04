Transcript for President Trump has 'lightning fast' response to Syrian chemical attack

All through last year's campaign, candidate trump promised to stay out of Syria. Not our fight, he said. It's time to put America first. This week, that all changed. The spark? These images. Syrian children suffocatisuffocating, gaszed by the Assad regime. With that, the man who pounded president Obama for his plan if Syria drew lines of his own. When you kill innocent children, innocent babies. Babies, little babies, with a chemical gas that is so lethal that crosses many, many lines. Beyond a red line. The big difference? After pro longed deliberation, president Obama refused the retaliate. President trump's response was lightning fast. A targeted cruise missile strike and an expansive call to arms. Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria. The question now is how. This morning, Assad is defiant, his airfield hit by the tomahawks is up and running. The region he gassed on Tuesday is being bombed again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.