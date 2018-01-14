Transcript for Private Emmanuel Mensah: African immigrant, American hero

Finally this week, in that now infamous oval office meeting, senator Lindsey graham countered trump's slur with a simple truth. America is an idea no T a race. A truth ek Emily if ied by martin Luther king, who we honor this weekend. And quiet heroes like a young soldier on leave two week ago. When a fair broke out. He got that family to safety. Then rushed back to the flames three more times. Saving four more lives. When he went to bring a fifth person out, said his uncle, the fire caught up with him. That soldier's name is Emmanuel Mensah. He came to the United States five years ago from the west African nation of Ghana. He was drawn by the idea of America, driven to protect it. He died saving the lives of his fellow Americans. This week, the army honored them, with the highest award for a sold yr outside of combat. Private Emmanuel Mensah. We honor his memory this week. May the commander in chief he served remember his story.

