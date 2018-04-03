Transcript for Record number of Texan women file candidacy for Congress

The midterm elections officially kick off this week when primary voters in Texas head to the polls. This year a record number of women running. In Texas more than 50 are running for congress. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce travelled to southwest Texas. Reporter: In the land of longhorns, cowboy hats and seemingly endless pasture a women's movement is on the rise. Judy kanalis is running for congress in Texas. Vote Judy. Reporter: Across the country women run Ng record numbers. More than 400 congressional candidates. That's double the number in 2016. I cannot believe our country went into this direction. Reporter: She could be the first Latina to ever represent Texas in Washington. She tells us the president's words about Mexican rs too painful to ignore. How dare he talk about my heritage and my communicate in that way. Reporter: She recalls the moment a friend helped her realize it's her time. They said to me you said you always wanted to run. I said I did. I thought this is it. I'm going to go for it. Here I am. Sorry about this. It's okay. Reporter: This district is a political see saw. It's being run by a Republican. In the presidential election it was run by Hillary Clinton. This is a state the Democrats have to win. Now Gina Jones is running against trump's agenda. It became hard to be part of a administration that was 'raising the opportunities. Erasing the opportunities? Yes. It can't be surprising the number of women running, the people of color, the people who have the most to lose are running. Reporter: While Democrats hoping a wave of women candidates will create a blue wave. There are plenty of Republican women running. ??? Reporter: Her beloved longhorns come when called. Come on, bubba. Reporter: She keeps a gun tucked behind every door and her coloul cowboy hat collection on proud display. She feels Republicans in congress have not done enough to back the president which is why she's challenging the Republican incumbent. You get enough people with the passion in their heart, yes, we can shake-up women. Do you think it will take more women? Conservative women yes. Reporter: These people agree on one thing. Do you think Washington understands the concerns of voters like you? No. Probably not. No. Without hesitation? Yes. Reporter: For this week Mary Bruce ABC news. Power house round table up next and the president's commerce secretary on a brewing

