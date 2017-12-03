Transcript for Rep. Adam Schiff on President Trump's first 50 days in office

And we're back with two of the top house Democrats chamging the white house. We're joined by congressman Elijah Cummings. And Adam Schiff. Congressman Schiff, let me begin with you. Sounds like senator cotton doesn't expect the justice department to come forward with evidence on the wiretap. You have set the deadline for tomorrow, you and your colleagues. To you expect the justice department to meet snit. I don't expect we'll see evidence of this either. I agree with Tom cotton. There are one or two possibilities here. Either the president quite deliberately for some reason made up the charge. Or perhaps, more disturbing, the president really believes this. Here's where I think it's consequential, George. If six months from now the president should say Iran is cheating on the nuclear agreement, if he's making it up, it's real problem. If he's note making it up and it's true, it's a bigger problem. The question is, would people believe him? Would American people believe him? Would people around the world leave him? That has real world consequences. Are there consequences from the jus it the daept? Is there information to be proused. More than that, we'll have an open hearing on March 20th. We'll be able to ask the director of the FBI among others is there any truth of this. Have they seen any evidence of this? They would be in a position to have to no. Think on March 20th, if not before, we'll be able to put it to rest. The only question is why the president would make up such a thing snjt you believe director James Comey will answer this in public on that day? I do. And, you know, if the press reports are accurate that he asked the department of justice to knock this down and they refused, he may welcome the opportunity. You heard senator cotton say he was uniting what the former director, James clammer said, last week. Not only had he not seen evidence of the wiretapping. He said he's seen no evidence of collusion or cooperation between trump associates and Russia. Have you seen that? I was surprised to see that state sod categorically. I can't talk about particular evidence. It's not unlike the 9/11 investigation. You had a joint inquiry and investigation. They were looking at who was responsible and whether the Saudi government colluded orred that something connection to the attacks on 9/11. At the end of the investigation, they couldn't corroborate it. I wouldn't want to reach a cop collusion at the outset. Maybe we will. Maybe we won't. Maybe it existed. Maybe it didn't. I think it's our obligation to do everything as possible in as nonpartisan a basis as possible to answer those very important questions. I wouldn't start by concluding one way or the other. Senator cotton said it may not be necessary to see president trump's tax returns to complete this investigation. Do you agree? I think if the evidence develops that one of the Russian tactics, this was suggested in the dossier, is to financially entangle people as way of exerting influence, if the evidence lead IFS that direction, his tax returns will be pert intercept to our investigation. I think we try to develop the evidence. Follow it where it leads, and not leap to any conclusions on the front end. Are you convinced this investigation will go forward in a complete way? Some of your colleagues sthair afraid it will be a partisan exercise. They're going to walk away if that's what day see. You know, to be honest, George, doint know whether we'll be able to conduct it to its completion. If we'll have the bipartisan cooperation we need. It would be in the national interest for us to do so. If, at the end of the day, we produce two conclusion hs, a majority and my or not conclusion, that won't add any value at all. It's in the national interest to try. If we get to the point where we can't, it's our obligation to speak out and say this is not legitimate. We're being walled off from certain areas of investigation. We owe it to the country to try. That's my intention. One of the significant obstacles we'll have is whether we have the resources to do it in the way we should. For that reason, think we should have an independent commission. I want to give you an update. I have been critical of the FBI and their will. Ingness to cooperate in the investigation. I can say that's changed. I'm very pleased with the level of cooperation we're getting from the FBI. I hope that continues. There's more to be ironed out. But it's moved in a positive direction. Congressman Schiff, thank you very much.

