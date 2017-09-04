Transcript for Rep. Adam Schiff: Russia 'absolutely' complicit in Syrian chemical attack

joining us this morning. Thanks, George. Quooer joined by congressman Adam Schiff. Thank you for coming in. Let's pick up where we left off with senator Rubio. A lot of changes this week on your committee. The chairman, Devin nunes stepped aside. You think that is appropriate. He's facing an ethics committee investigation about revealing intelligence while chairman. Do you believe those claims are justified? I don't know, George. I don't want to on pine on the ethics investigation. I can say I think he made the right decision to step aside, let someone else lead if the GOP point of view. I think it does get our investigation back on track, our committee back on track. That is very positive. I think also we saw the events over the last 48 hours why it is so important on the broader issues that the president have a responsible, respectful relationship with the intelligence community. This is the first life or death decision that the president made based on intelligence that was provided to him. He didn't reportedly seek the response of the allies. Had he done that, he would have said this is what our intelligence shows. They need to be able to believe our intelligence, as the American people do. I hope this underscored why the destructive relationship that the president has had has to come to an end. One more question. Your former colleague on the house, Mike Rogers, suggested you should recuse yours now from the intelligence committee investigation. He wrote -- representative Adam Schiff could consider recusing himself from the probe. For his part, Schiff suggested to the immediate that that he saw information on russia-trump campaign ties. Turter suggesting you revealed intelligence you shouldn't have. A lot of us have characterized how we have seen the intelligence. Some said it looked more like smoke than fire. Some say small fire. Some say no evidence. Mr. Rogers and others don't quaurl with those who say they see no evidence. I don't think that is an accurate assessment. I don't think it can let it stand. But I don't think Mr. Rogers' suggestion is a serious one. Is your investigation back on track? It is. We have exchanged witness lists. I think we're largely in agreement with the lists. We're also discussing moving bard in terms of hearings. I can happily report that I think we're back to where we were before the whole white house excushion. I think that is enormously important for the investigation. I wonder what you make of secretary tillerson. I posed the question. You said he should deliver an ultimate tum on Tuesday. Is that what you heard this morning? Well, it does sound like it's what I heard. I was suggesting that frankly, before the strike, not after it. Nonetheless, I think there is a strong moral case to make for what the president did. Stronger now, in fact, than when president Obama faced the same situation. Because, when president Obama did, and I think the use of military force has to be the last response, not the first, he was presented with a diplomatic alternative that the Russians put on the table. And I think you exhaust all those alternatives. That didn't work. The Russians didn't enforce it. Assad violated the agreement. That makes the moral justification the answer to that Syrian father's question, how can the world allow this to go on? That much stronger today than in 2013. I don't think it should have been done without congressional approval. I don't think owe what should have put troops back in Iraq without congressional approval. I don't think this president should have -- Doesn't he have the inherent right to do that turned constitution? I don't think so. You can argue. President Obama did. He said he has the article two power to do that. Think frankly, congress has itself to blame here. We sat on our hands for years. I have introduced an authorization to use force. I cowln't get a single vote. No one could. We have weakened our own role in the checks and balances. I think congress needs to step forward immediately. Do you think congress could come close to agreeing on a use of force resolution at this point? You know, I do. I always have. I have for years. It's not easy. I propose that we -- because there are certain Republican and democratic red lines. We're not going to allow a resolution that doesn't have a sun set. We have seen the problem with one that has gone on indefinitely. The Republicans don't want to see one that limits the president's hands agree graphic graphicicly. I think we can agree on one saying the president has the authority to go after Al Qaeda, ISIS, the Taliban. If he should use this authorization, it will trigger an opportunity for any member of congress to force a vote. To either repeal the authorization or revise it in some way. That kind of formula, think, might make sense to both km Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives because it forces accountability. You heard president tillerson talking about Russia interfering in elections here and elsewhere. Is it going to be possible to reset our involvement with Russia as long as your investigations are outstanding? Blgts I don't think our investigation is the obstacle to a different relationship with Russia. Think Russia is the problem. They're not aligned with our thinking but in very specific areas. They're not lined in Syria, where their primary object, has not been going after ISIS. It's been going after the moderate opposition to the Assad regime. They're not aligned in respect to nato. They're not lined in Europe. Was Russia come police sit in the chemical weapons strike? Absolutely they're come police sit. Russian intelligence may not be as good as ours. But it's good enough to know that'd they had weapons, they could use the weapons. The Russians are smart enough to know exactly what is going on there. They're better positioned in the sense that they have people on the ground in close proximity, working in close concert with the regime. I think absolutely they know hat the Syrians are doing. Thank you for your time this morning. Thank you.

