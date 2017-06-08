Transcript for Russia probe intensifies as Mueller zeroes in on Trump's inner circle

Good morning. When August arrives. Presidents escape and president trump kept up that tradition this week to going to his club in New Jersey from a welcoming break from a bruising debut in Washington. To repeal Obamacare, his approval rating the lowest of any president ever. This week we learned Robert Mueller is Zoe rowing in. Documents demanded from the white house and just this morning president trump wakes up to this headline in the New York City times. Presidents aside, GOP stars move toward 2020 bids. Mike pence's schedule is so full of political events that Republicans are acting more like a second term vice president hoping to clear the field than a number two sworn in a little more than six months ago. Can you believe it's been just six months? The economy, another strong jobs report on Friday and trump's most loyal followers in west Virginia showed him lots of love the night before. Since our election, not mine, since our election we have added more than 1 million new jobs. And the good news keeps pouring in. And with that, let's bring in

