Transcript for Sen. Ben Sasse: 'We Don't Have Any So-Called Judges. We Have Real Judges'

Events that's very nice come to us from Nebraska this morning senators asked thank you for joining us. This morning you just heard senator Klobuchar talk about judge course it stay or do you believe he's a mainstream candidate. Judge corsets is a rock star and I applaud the president for this fact this is the kinda guy that the founders envisioned serving as a judge. He'd affirms the three branch of the government wants to defend individual rights and uphold the constitution everybody across the political spectrum should celebrate him. And they do is it going to come to the nuclear option and and would you support changing the senate rules. I'm really think those conversations are premature I don't know. Why people would be questioning corsets if you start reading his opinions as I've been doing the last three weeks. I believe the kind of guy knew. I'm sure you know late at night when he gets home from his chambers and takes off as Robie probably has personal political views but reading his opinions I can't figure out what they are. He knows what a judge's job Disney wants to defend the constitution. And he's not trying to be a super legislator so I think it's premature to talk. Process fights when I think people across the political spectrum should be excited about this judge when they read his opinions confident he'll be confirmed. Credited well and let's talk late talked about three branches of government and during the campaign you you were actually quite critical. Mr. trump he said he displays essentially no understanding of our costs of system of checks and balances with pieces three separate but co equal branches of government. Are we seeing that again would this attack on a so called federal judge. I'll be honest I don't understand language like that we don't have Saul called the so called judges we don't have so called senators we don't have so called president's we have people from three different branches the government had taken an oath to uphold and defend the constitution. And it's important that we we do better civics education for our kids so we don't have any so called judges. I'm thrilled grudges and on the travel ban as well you've been critical of the traveled and you said it did it will make our country less safe. He is a question for you is look in the senate do about that. Well action backed up I'd like to give no full context of what I said I applaud what the president is trying to do in focusing attention on the fact that we haven't taken borders seriously enough. And we haven't done enough that I have a lot of different folks trying to come to the last especially from nations that have failed states. If you look at places like Syria and Libya there hasn't been enough vetting going on over the course of the last couple of years since I applaud the president's goal now once we affirm the goal of trying to make sure that you don't have Jihad he's infiltrating terrorist flows. We need to make sure we're doing it in a thoughtful way that's thinking about the ten and fifteen and twenty years long battle we're gonna have again she hottest. There are two ways that you can go wrong and our long term fight again she bodies. One would be to not acknowledge that terrorism and especially Jihad. But another way to fall offered class and harm our long term interest would be to imply that the US is at war with Islam and obviously this wasn't a Muslim man it was a travel ban but it's been done it was done in a clunky enough way that initial weekend. That G Heidi recruiters could present it to the people they're trying to recruit as if the US is against all Muslims that we know that we're not at war with all Muslims. World war with the subset of Islam that believes in killing in the name of religion edgy hobbies do so we gotta have a long term focus the way we implement best and frankly I think the administration has taken some important stops to improve upon the clunky and us of the initial weekend. And end on Russia we we saw the president's comments we heard senator Klobuchar another one of your Republican colleagues marker ruby is waiting and that this morning on Twitter he said when as a democratic political activist been poisoned by the GOP or vice Versa. We are not the same as prudent that was signed MR Marco Rubio. Your response to the president. You know I'll be honest I don't know what the president's trying to do with statements like he allegedly has on O'Reilly on the Super Bowl tonight so I've only seen little club subnet out there may be a broader contacts. But let's be clear has the US ever made any mistakes of course is the US at all like Putin's regime not at all. The US affirms freedom of speech Bruton is no friend of religion freedom of speech. Gooden is an enemy of freedom of religion the US celebrates freedom religion put has an enemy of the free press the US celebrates free press. Put in as an enemy of political dissent the US celebrates political dissent and the right for people to argue free from violence about places where ideas during conflict. There is no moral equivalency. Between the United States of America the greatest freedom loving nation in the history of the world. And the murderous thugs that are in and not Putin's defense of his cronyism more broadly no moral equivalence it and more broadly our senate Republicans in the same place. As president trump on the issue of Russia. I don't understand what the president's position has on Russia but I can tell you what my position as on Russia. Rush is a great danger to a lot of its neighbors and cooking has as one of this core objectives Phrack showing native fracturing made out which is one of the greatest military alliances in the history of the world. And so. Gluten is a mass he's committed all sorts of murderous thuggery. And I am opposed to the way prudent conducts himself in world affairs and I hope that the president also wants to show moral leadership about this issue. Hey I'm spending on the issue of spending you've often warned that the US is on a path towards a Greeks out debt crisis and that health entitlements are the single greatest culprit. Pres Obama's vowed not to touch Medicare can you support. A budget that increases the debt or the debt and deficits that does not touch Medicare. Well let's have a long term conversation about what's actually wrong because when you go to town halls and I do town halls across Nebraska lots of our folks know the nineteen or twenty trillion dollar number that's the publicly held bond that number. But the real number of the US is obligations. Unfunded obligations that were passing on to our future generations. Is more like seventy to 75 trillion dollars the vast majority of that is health entitlements Medicare Obama care. Medicaid there's also Social Security interest on the debt but fundamentally health entitlements are the thing that wall bankrupt our kids. We need to fix that for the long term we obviously have to honor the commitments that have been made to the people who were already retired or near the retirement age but we need to tell the truth about the fact that we set the retirement age at age 65 in this country. Life expectancy was only 62. Now it's about eighty. My five year old kid run around here in the background getting ready for church this morning. It has a 5050 statistical probability of living to age 100 he's not gonna retire at age 65 and play 35 years of middle class entitlement golf. We should tell the long term truth about health entitlements and start fixing up for people that are fifty and 55 and below but nobody is trying to change Medicare for people who are already on it. And final question you you've been so critical of president trump during the campaign and you voted actually voted you wrote in Mike Pence. For president and it wouldn't from what you seen over the first two weeks is that increased your confidence in the president's leadership. You know frankly I don't think we do a great job in this country anymore of distinguishing between campaigns and governance we live in an environment that's. That's all campaign all the time and it's helpful now that we've moved beyond the campaign and election to get into a governance posture and my position is that's. The president is the president and every American regardless of who you voted for if you voted for Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton Donald doc I don't really care we should all hope that the president does a good job that he surrounded by wise councilors city advances US interest and we should vigorously debate policy differences we have too much all or nothing in American politics people think of they voted for somebody they should reflexively defend everything they do Orszag and if you voted against somebody should just as reflexively oppose everything they do or sacked. It's not very helpful what's more constructive for our kids. It's ago on a case by case basis for valuing particular policies when the president does something great like he did in nominating Neal Boortz such absolute rock star and I applaud him and salute at celebrate it and try to campaign hard for gore sits to get confirmed. On the other hand when there are places where we differ are not just with this president but with future presidents. We should have more vigorous debate in the American says the constitutional system of three different branches. Conflict to an end I mean that peaceful vigorous debate it's a feature of our system not a bug we need a lot smaller group winner take all politics send sass nation joining us this morning. Thanks from in Nebraska.

