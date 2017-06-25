Transcript for Sen. Chuck Schumer on Senate Republicans' health care bill

It's not working. Kellyanne Conway, thank you. Now we're joined by chuck Schumer. On January 4th, they passed this reconciliation bill that said, we don't want Democrats. We have sent ten letters saying, sit down with us. We can improve Obamacare. If you stop doing this repeal, which is trump care, highly unpopular with the American people, we'll sit down with you and make it better. Last week, I asked Mitch Mcconnell, let us all meet in the old senate chamber and discuss it. No. They want to try it themselves. If they fail, they'll hopefully stop sabotaging owe what care and sit with us. Are they going to pass the bill? I think it's 50-50. As Democrats, we're doing everything we can to fight this bill. It's so devastating to the middle class. Think they have at best a 50-50 chance. To get three senators to vote no. You can probably say yes, you can say no, it's probably 50-50. But the bill is just devastating. That's what's making it so hard for them to pass it. It kills the middle class and gives noun the wealthy. Let's not forget one thing, George. The hard, hard right. The thousand very wealthy people have such dominance in the Republican party. They have had two goals for dex tads. One, reduce taxes on the rich. People that make over $1 million get an average of a $57,000 tax cut. There is this narrow group of wealthy people with power. The American people are crying out and sayinginging no. If this goes down you call the white house the next day? I do. I would say two things. First, stop sabotaging Obamacare. This cost-sharinging proposal that Democrats have been for and the Republicans have rejected. The insurance industry says it's the number one way to stabilize Obamacare. Cbo said it was stable before they started sabotaging it. Two, sit down and work with us. We is have ideas. You have ideas. Stop. You can't repeal Obamacare. That's proven if they lost. We'll work with you to make it better. President Obama was told in August about Vladimir Putin's administration to meddle. There were classified briefings. I wasn't part of them. It's hard to comment. There were public reports that the Republican leadership told Obama not the comment because it would jaundice the elections. What happens now? Some Democrats say president Obama should have acted sooner? The sanctions that he put on are relatively small. Does the American people need to do more right now? I saw kellyanne Conway blaming the owe mama administration. They're no longer in charge. We passed in a bipartisan way. Didn't get that much attention. But Mitch and I and the democratic and Republican leaders passed a bill that does three things on sanctions. One, it codifies existing sanctions. Two, trump can't reduce them on his own. And three, new sanctions toughened up. Donald Trump is -- seems to be opposing that. The American people are scratching their heads. Knowing his relationship with Putin, they're saying, why the heck is he opposing strengthening the saxs. They're saying it's just on separation of powers concerns. Oh, come on. Give me a break. They're tough. They're strong. And they have supported Iranian sax sanctions doing similar things, I believe. The bottom line is, if Donald Trump wants to do something about Russia and Russia meddling, instead of saying Obama didn't do enough, support or sanctions bill. I hope Paul Ryan will step up to the plate. With Russia meddling in our elections, that's serious, serious stuff. If he passes it and trump vie tows it, it will be overridden by Democrats and Republicans. Democrats lost another special election this week. Congressman Tim Ryan said, our brand is worse than trump. Okay, here's the number one lesson from Georgia six. Democrats need a strong, bold, sharp-edged and common sense economic agenda. Policy, platform, message. That appeal to the middle class. That resonate with the middle class. And show and united Democrats. I've been working on that for months. Talking to Democrats house and senate. All across the country. Talking to trump voters. I was at a Yankee game on Saturday night. We sit in the grand stand wearing an I'm proud to be a deplorable voter. A truck driver. This economic message is going to resonate. It's not going to be baby steps. It's going to be bold. We're coming out with it many this summer. Within a month. Democrats will try to pass it for a year and campaign on it in 2018. It's what we were missing in 2016 and in the past. We're going to -- we know that. When you lose an election, you don't blame others. You blame yourself. Congressman Ryan and others say it may be necessary but not sufficient. They say Nancy Pelosi has to go. You always blame the -- they always blame the leader. If we come up with a bold package, it will change things around. That's what we were missing. People don't like trump. He's at 40%. They say, what the heck do the Democrats stand for? Ryan has a point here. We better stand for something. It can't be baby steps. Democrats are going to be pleased. I'm talking to Bernie Sanders. Joe Manchin. This is something the Democrats can be proud about. I'm excited about it. When we come back, two of the

