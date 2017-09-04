Transcript for Sen. Marco Rubio on President Trump's foreign policy agenda

I have never supported the use of military force of U.S. Military force in this conflict and I still don't. I believe that U.S. Military action of the type contemplated here may prove to be counterproductive. After a few days of missile strikes, will allow alassad to say that he took on the united States and survived. Marco Rubio back in 2013, warning against what he called pinprick military strikes against bashar Al Assad in Syria. Senator Rubio, thank you for joining us. You praised president trump's strike this week as a first step in a longer strategy. Are you worried based on what we're seeing this morning. H airfield up and running again. The consequences that you feared in 2013 are coming through now? The consequences actually happened. I would say that 3 1/2 years is a long time. Here's a loft things that have change FPD first thing that changed, the Russians are now there. Assad was losing back in 2013. If we had armed nonjihadist elements on the ground, they could have overthrown him. The second was the administration had no clear objective. They wanted to blow up some things to send a message. I don't think you use the U.S. Military to send a message. This strike was limited. It had a clear strategic objective. The destruction or degrading of a key military installation. I listened to the interview with secretary tillerson. I'm concerned about the outlines of the that ja ji as I understand it. It's based on assumptions I think are not the right once. This idea that we'll get rid of ISIS and then use Assad and others to dom up with a solution. As long as Assad is there, you'll have a radical element. These people killed an gassed and human rights violations against them will never accept Assad as the rightful ruler. They'll join or become radicalized in order the fight him. So what should they be doing instead? The first thing, I would say, there has to be a strategy outline based on reality. I heard he kind of analogized to it Libya. Libya, Gadhafi was overthrown by his people. What happened afterwards, after his removal, led to the chaos that we see in Libya today. In Syria, much more complicated than three, four, five years ago. We should be increasing saxs significantly on Iranian and Russian interests helping Assad. This Boeing deal should be canceled. How can we suppress the air defenses of the Assad regime? It may need coalition use of force. Cow continue do that if Russia not on board, can you? What thapts? You can't do that if Russia is not on board, can you? If those air strikes are being used not just to take civilians and intercept on the ground, but threatening the over 500 American service men and women on the ground in ssyria, we have a national security interest in protecting them. The presence of Saran gas and its use in a country where there are Americans embedded alongside their forces. I think we need to rebuild and reinvigorate the nonjihadist elements on the ground. I still think it's possible to identify elements on the ground that are not jihadists who we can help to become players both on the negotiating table and in southeastern and southern Syria, to be major players in the fup of Syria. As an alternative to assa darks. When we talked on Friday, you thought the administration was moving in the direction you're outlining. After listening to secretary of state tillerson do you still believe that? I'm concerned. There seems to be a difference in what am bass or the dor Haley is saying and what I heard this morning. I don't mean to pick a fight. What I'm telling you is I think the strategy he seems to be outlining is based on assumptions that are not going to work. There is no such thing as Assad yes but ISIS, no. The focus that you can defite ISIS as long as Assad is there is not true. They're two sides of the same koing coin. As long as he is in power in Syria, you'll have a reason for people to be radicalized in Syria. There's an Al Qaeda group growing in strength that are prepared to step into the vacuum left behind by a defeated ISIS. You cannot have a stable Syria without jihadist elements on the ground as long as Assad is in power. The quicker they realize that, the better. This idea that we can defeat ISIS and then figure it out, it won't work. On the subject of Mexico, secretary tillerson said he didn't bring up the idea of Mexico paying for the wall. It seems that idea is dying a slow death. We met with the foreign minister. Let me just say, Mexico is not going to pay for the wall. By the way, America should, if we believe it's in our national interests to do so. I think the Mexican government is open, for example, to renegotiating key points of nafta, on intellectual property. I think Mexico is willing to be a partner in El Salvador, the northern triangle countries a source of a loft of the migration coming in through Mexico. Mexico is as much a transit point as it is a source of origin. There's a lot of military to military engagement with Mexico. There's a lot we can work on together. I left the meeting feeling pretty positive what about we can do with our relationship. I hope that direction continues. You're a member of the senate intelligence committee. President trump told "The new York Times" that he thinks Susan rice may have committed a crime. He offered no evidence for this autoall the may have committed a crime reviewing the intelligence files that dealt with the trump transition. You're a member of the committee. Have you seen evidence to back up a claim like that? Well, I usually try not to on pine on those issues. Suffice it to Sarks I have not seen anything like it. We have learned over the last couple of weeks how bad sit to talk and debate these things in front of the media. If you're serious about a fact-finding mission, you wait for the facts to come in, you write a report, make them pluck, then everybody can look at them and decide where we should go from there. That's what we're in the process of doing. I'm very proud of the work of the intelligence committee in the senate. It's bipartisan. Everyone is working hard. No one is trying to turn this into a way to become famous. We're going prepare a report that will lay out the facts and allow you and others to look at it and from there, draw conclusions of what should happen next. I ask everyone for a little bit of patience. It's not going to be as fast as you want. It will be done right. I'm more confident today than I have ever been about that. Senator Rubio, thank you for joining us this morning. Thanks, George.

