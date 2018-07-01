Transcript for Will talks between North and South Korea help ease tensions?

Right now, to the latest on north a. This week, Kim Jong-un made a surprise announcement saying he would engage in talks to take part in the upcoming olympic games with the neighboring south Korea. And just days after taunting the north Korean leader over the size of his nuclear betting, president tump talked about talks. I would love to see it go far beyond the olympics. And at the appropriate time, we'll get involvele. To follow up, are you willing to engage in talks with Kim Jong-un right now? Sure. I always believe in talking. And we'll take that to ambassador Nikki Haley after this report from Martha Raddatz from South Korea. Reporter: This is South Korea today. Not what you may imagine in a country turned the threat of nuclear war. An ice-fishing festival. Hundreds of families enjoying this clear, cold Sunday morning. Just miles from the border with the north. In the middle of this icy fishing paradise, the idea of fire and fury is never far away. The kind Donald Trump warned Kim Jong-un he could face. Ovhead, attack helicopters make a quick pass over the ice. A remind. South Koreans are well aware of everything Donald Trump has been saying and tweeting. It was immature of him to say his nuclear button was bigger than Kim's, this man told us. I feel less safe with him as president. Despite the criticism, there is great anticipation about Tuesday's meeting between representatives from north and South Korea. Which will take place in the so-called truce village. Where north and south Korean soldiers stand just feet apart. The armistice that suspended the Korean war was signed here in 1953. The topic this Tuesday will be limited to the north's participation in the olympic games. As we journeyed further north today, past the artillery pieces lining the roadside, the barbed wire. The barriers. Everyone we talked to agreed with trump on one issue. That Tuesday's talks were a positive sign. This woman is 75. She lives with other Korean war survivors. She remembers as a child passing dead bodies as she was fleeing with her family. I know trump goes overboard, she says. But sometimes you need that to be strong. And aggressive. And unlike any president before him, Donald Trump faces a prospect of nuclear war with North Korea. And Kim Jong-un is every bit as aggressive and unpredictable as trump. And, back if Seoul, now, where there is also optimism about Tuesday's meetings. Tempered by the realization that they are very narrow in scope and the nuclear threat is far from over. George? Thank you, Martha.

