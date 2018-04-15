Top House Intel Democrat on James Comey's new book and the Mueller investigation

More
George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
5:25 | 04/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top House Intel Democrat on James Comey's new book and the Mueller investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54480271,"title":"Top House Intel Democrat on James Comey's new book and the Mueller investigation","duration":"5:25","description":"George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/top-house-intel-democrat-james-comeys-book-mueller-54480271","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.