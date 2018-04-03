Transcript for Priebus: For Trump, Sessions recusal was 'original sin'; Trump won't 'let it go'

In case you lost track here are a few things that happened at the white house. The president's closest personal aid resigned one day after she told the house intelligence committee that working for the president required her to tell lies. Hope hicks was the fourth communication director, the 25th official to leave. The president's son-in-law stripped of his top secret security clearance amid reports his family business received half a billion dollars worth of loans from people in Hemet in the white house. An unprecedented public war. Jeff sessions fought back enraging trump by saying he'll run the justice department with integrity and honor. After the U.S. Intelligence agencies reached the unanimous verdict that Russia interfered. Any other time with any other white house, anyone of these stories would trigger nonstop coverage, full scale scandal watch. I didn't even include guns and trade. It almost makes you feel sorry forechief of staff John Kelly. The last thing I wanted to do was walk away from secretary of homeland security. I did something wrong and god punished me. Let's bring in reince Priebus and Chris Christie. Reince, let me begin with you. Front page of the "Washington post." Pure madness is the quote. Some of the quotes in the piece moral is the worst it's ever been. Do you think John Kelly knew what he was getting into and how does he fix things now? Well, I think he did. I also think that people understand that you can't look at the distractions. I think what the staff has to do is focus in on the resultins. I think what the president does -- he writes about it in his own books. He puts rivals around him intellectually like Wilbur Ross and Gary Cohn. He said fight out tariffs in front of me. Then the decision is made. Look at the president's decision. Look at the economy. Like a ISIS. Look at the courts. The things president trump has done have put him on a great course. If you're a Republican, you couldn't be happier. The drama is there. That's how the president makes decisions. The process has got to good results. Chris Christie is the drama taking over? From the beginning staff failures to the president have exacerbated the problem. The president the tweeting and other things he does makes him popular. The rob porter situation was not a situation the president created. That has led to all the things we've seen this month. Security clearances taken away. Yeah. The fact you had all these people on interim clearances created a lot of these problems. It's nice to say the president creates drama and we have to look away from that. I have agree with reince on the issues of the courts and the tax cut. The problem is the, the president has been ill served by staff over the period of the last 15 months where they create the distractions. Reince, the security clearances, you were chief of staff. 30 white house officials losing their security clearance. How did this go on for so long and how did it get by you? Well, first of all, George, when the first group comes in, it takes time to get the security clearances through. By an example, I was the first package to go through to the FBI and the doj. I have got my temporary clearance at the end of the December. I didn't get my clearance until the end of April. By the time I left, which was the end of July, it hadn't yet risen to the level it has today. You knew there were problems with rob porter's security clearance? None, none at all. As I understand there's some kind of agreement between the white house and doj as to how and when staff is informed of particular issues that particular employees are being faced with. That is something that by the time I left hadn't reached me from the white house security or the white house councsel's office. Look, obviously it was known at some point in January and how it's handled is something that I agree with Chris on. How it's handled can reflect poorly on the president. I certainly am not happy at times when I was at the white house that things reflected poorly on the president. Certainly leaking against each other is something that's terrible. It's distracting and embarrassing. Certainly now I think, you know, when you have leaking against the president, it's something that's fireable. I think he deserves better coverage for the things he's getting done and I just always try to focus people on the results as opposed to the distractions. I do think he's doing a great job. This is following most heavily on Jared Kushner. Loses his top secret clearance. Series of stories about the meetings with bankers. This report about one month after his father met with the finance minister of Qatar was refused financing Jared Kushner imposing diplomatic sanctions against Qatar. Does he have to go? The president has to make the decision. It's difficult because it's a family member. That's part of the problem. Of cose it is. When tougher family members in the white house, it makes it more difficult. There are many of us that counselled the president, not just about Jared, not because they weren't competent or qualified. When circumstances come up that the president couldn't have been aware of, in a Normal situation you would terminate a staff member. It's more difficult when you've sit at Thanksgiving dinner with that person. For Jared and ivanka and the other family members, I think everyone has to focus on what's best for the president. When I was working on getting him elected my focus was what's the best thing for the candidate tand president elect. Everybody on the staff has to get back to that, from general Kelly right on down. What's best for the president and the country? I think unfortunately because of all the infighting and leaking they're ill serving this president. People talk about the drama he creates, I would suggest he only creates half. The other half is caused by staff killing each other. I've seen stories attacking kellyanne Conway who seems to be the only person hanging in with the president. This is the stuff that's unacceptable. How does Jared Kushner do his job not having access to top secret briefings? I'm not sure, George. There's not a whole lot I disagree with what the governor said. It makes it more complicated with family. Everything he said is true. I think Jared and ivanka over the course to the last six to eight months have found a place for them that fits in nicely with their portfolio. Initially it was more complicated. Everyone kind of had access and there was a little bit less of lines of authorities in place. Over time they've found a much better place. There's no doubt. George, let me say this. It makes it harder to get those things done. That may, in fact, be true they've found a better place. We're not talking about things that happened a year and a half ago. This is the problem. It's not what's been happening in the last few months. I think ivanka did a fabulous job on the child care tax credit. That's not the point. The point is we're talking about 14, 16, 18 months ago. This happens all the time in administrations. What makes it more complicated that it involves family. I feel bad for the president. Now you're sitting across from a son-in-law and a daughter and have to have hard conversations. It sounds like at this point he's telling people he wishes Jared would find a way to leave. I emphasized I think what the staff has to do is what hope hicks did. I think hope hicks saw between the rob porter situation and other things she was becoming a distraction for the president and less of an asset in her mind. She did the noble thing in my view. If I'm not 100% an asset for the president, I'm going to back away. I think she deserves credit and I don't think she's getting a lot of it. She deserves credit saying this is about the president and country. One person not going anywhere is the attorney general Jeff sessions. Extraordinary back and forth with the president. Followed up by the dinner with his top two deputies. You've been involved in the middle of this since chief of staff. I have want to look at an excerpt from the gate keepers where you triefed to keep Jeff sessions from resigning and the president said don't try to slow me down. Get the resignation from Jeff sessions. Preibus stalled trump. He told the president if I get this resignature nation you're in for a spiral of calamity. What would it mean if Jeff sessions resigned right now? I agree with that interpretation. I think it is a problem. I don't think that it would be good for the president, for attorney general sessions to leave. I also think the president made up his mind in regard to how he feels about the recuse Al. He feels that was the first sin, the original sin. He feets slightls slighted by it. When he feels truss traited about the Russia probe and all the things he sees on television or reads in the paper, he feels slighted. He's a person who doesn't really pull a punch. He said that when he was campaigning. He told the American people what they were going to get. For better or worse, that's what you have. That's the question now. I go back to the results. Let me stop you there. The American people voted for him. He said for better or worse. We've never seen anything like this with a president and attorney general in public. We also now know that special counsel Robert Mueller the looking at these action. The public nature is a bit different. You know in the past there have been frosty relations -- They keep it private. It leaks out. Whether it was between Janet Reno and president Clinton or president Nixon and his attorneys general. Caused him a heap of trouble. Of course. We have to look at is the work of the justice department still going. I think you see with Robert Mueller's investigation it's proceeding. He's working hard and producing resulting. I think you see Chris WRAY making strides. He doesn't even look like he's affected by any of it. That's the leadership we need -- You would counsel Jeff sessions to stay. I would counsel him to stay as long as he thought he was serving the president, the law enforcement and the country in the best way. As a former chief executive, the president has the right to do what he wants to do. If the president has no confidence in the attorney general, the president has to act. Not just criticize, but act. He has the right to do that. I wouldn't deprive him of that right. In terms of Jeff sessions' decision he has to decide if I'm effective and am I serving the country well and the people well. Chris Christie, reince Priebus, thank you. We'll dig into the debate on

