Transcript for Trump cuts ties with Bannon, says new bestseller 'full of lies'

Good morning. To anyone who thought president trump's second year might be a bit more relaxed thn that first. Two words. Fire and fry. That title of the the blistering new best seller about the trump white house also describes president trump's response to the book. Which has intensified an extraordinary debate. Captured this morning in headlines across the country and around the world. Does president you trump have the mental stability it takes to handle his off office? A guy that doesn't know me. Doesn't know me at all. By the way, did not interview me. He said he interviewed me for three hours in the white house. That didn't exist, okay. It's in his imagination. Reporter: The president calling "Fire and fury" a work of fiction. My credibility is being questioned by man who has perhaps less credibility than anyone else who has ever walked the Earth to this point. Reporter: Broken his relationship with the former top strategist. DIFD Steve Bannon betray you? He called me a great man last night. So he obviously changed his tune pretty quick. Reporter: Bannon's quotes jump off the pages of "Fire and fury." Don Jr. Is treason nous. Ivanka, dumb as a brick. Sloppy Steve is now looking for a job. Reporter: The book reports trump and his campaign were shocked by a win they never expected. And in the white house portrayed by Wolff, president trump is woefully unfit for the job. One staffer said working with trump is like trying to figure out what a child wants. Others thought he was no more than semiliterate. Calling him an idiot and a dope. According to your reporting, everyone questions his intelligence and fitness for office? Let me put a marker in the sand here. 100% of the people around him. Reporter: The book has drawn a full-throated denil from the white house podium. It's disgraceful and laughable. If he was unfit, he probably wouldn't be sitting there. Wouldn't have defeated the most qualified group of candidates the Republican party has ever seen. Reporter: And Saturday morning, trump to ok matters into his own hands. With a tweet. My two greatest assets have been mental stability and like, being, really smart. Calling himself a stable genius. Only because I went to the best colleges. Or college. Came out, made billions and billions of dollars. Became one of the top business people. Went to television and for ten years was a tremendous success. As you probably have heard. Ran for president one time and won.

