Transcript for Trump makes wiretap allegation without providing evidence

We begin with chief correspondent Brian Ross. Reporter: President trump's Twitter outbursts came just before sun rise at the private palm beach club the president likes to call the winter white house. Terrible. Just found out that Obama had my wires tapped in trump tower just before the victory. Nothing found. That was followed by four more presidential tweets taking on president Obama and misspelling tap. How low has president Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process? This is Nixon watergate. Bad or sick guy. White house officials this morning say they do not know the basis for the president's allegations. A top-secret intelligence briefing? Or whether it came from reading an article on the conservative Breitbart website posted Friday that detailed axizations from mark Levin. How many trump's people were eves dropped on? Had their conversations recorded, transcribed? Because this, ladies and gentlemen, is the big scandal. Reporter: A spokes person for president Obama called the allegations false. Ben Rhodes responded to the tweets. No president can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you. Even a senator from the president's own party, along with U.S. Intelligence officials, called trump's claims a troubling development. I am very worried. I'm very worried that our president is suggesting that former president has done something illegal. Reporter: The president's Twitter raids this weekend did serve to keep the focus on Russia, and contacts between the Russian ambassador, sergey kislyak and five top trumped a sprirpsz that includes two meetings with attorney general Jeff sessions. Leading him to recuse himself into investigations. I feel like I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had no role in. Reporter: Last April, trump -- It's time to shake the rust of America's foreign policy. Reporter: Video June covered by ABC news, reveals the Russian ambassador arriving right before trump, being shown to a front row seat. Until this week, the president denied when asked by Cecilia Vega that anyone from his campaign had met with the Russians. Did you or anyone your campaign have contact -- Reporter: None, at all, he said. Now, that answer no longer stands. We need to know, is anyone compromised. Is there a risk to the country because someone is compromised? Reporter: We do know the FBI is investigating if there was collusion between the Russian spies tapped trump campaign. If there was a wiretap, actual evidence would have to be provided to obtain aprufl from a panel of special judges, not the white house. Anyone other than the president would break the law to reveal the wiretap. No U.S. Official would confirm the allegation that trump tower was bug bid the FBI. Martha? Thank you, Brian.

