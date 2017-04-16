Transcript for Former U.S. ambassador to S. Korea says N. Korea 'more ambitious' than just 'regime survival'

Optum. How Well Gets Done. ??? North Korea cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear bomb. We have to be very firm about it. We will not settle for anything less than the complete, verifiable, and irreversible elimination of North Korea's nuclear weapons program. We stand with our ally, south Korea, and insist North Korea keeps its commitment to abandon nuclear weapons. Four Der decades, American presidents and their advisers have grappled with now stop north Yi Ya's missile program. Chris hill headed up the delegation to the six-party talks to resolve the north key Yan nuclear pry sis. Ambassador hill, thank you for joins us. Pleasure. When you were head of the delegation at the six-party talks, or not Korea lied, obfuscated, and pursued more Tes. Hi should president trump expect anything different? Well, first of all, the importance of negotiating with them in the six-party context was to force China to take a role and of course, they're in the chair of this whole process. Secondly, think this brings us to the present day with vice president pence's trip. It was important to show the south Koreans that will be do everything we can, including negotiating. The days where the U.S. Would negotiate with North Korea and leave the south Koreans at the airport wondering what was going on, those days are over. We worked very closely with south kroo Ya. I think in the process brought the U.S. And South Korea together. As for south kthe north Koreans, you bet it's a tough proposition. I know you listened to general Mcmaster there, what are you hearing that is encouraging you? Besides what you talked about with vice president pence? I think, first of all, it's very encouraging that they are in close quakt the Chinese. They seem to be trying to work things together with China. That seemed to be an elusive concept at a certain point if time. Yet, that, I think, is very much happening. Secondly, of course, is -- the vice president's visit because, South Korea's some 20 million people within artillery range of north key xwrap they essentially worry about two things. A preemptive action by the U.S. Where they were not included in it. They also worry about talking to the Chinese. Over their heads, and they kind of take the view of, look, there shouldn't be anything about us without us. So I think the effort to kind of clue them in, to be close to them, to listen to them, to discuss the strategy, think is very crucial. I would like to see, at some point, a U.S. Ambassador named to South Korea. I guess that takes a long time for this administration. I guess it's taking a long time in several places. Let's go to president trump. You have mentioned others. The vice president. He's had very aggressive language. Does that help or make it more difficult? I think he's trying to outnorth Korea the north Koreans. Let's see fit work. It make people nervous when they're not showure what he means. Great powers can't really bluff. When you talk in those terms, you have to back it up. I appreciate that he's understood this is a major issue. I would not want to go before the American people in 2020 and say, well, we gave it the junior college try and decided there is nothing we can do about this. When you look at what's happening now and throughout the past presidents, it's very dangerous today. Everybody I have talked to says the threat is very different now because they are close to getting a nuclear missile on an icbm. When you look at it, how tense do you think everyone should be? I think it is -- we have come to a moment where this is kind of different from the past. First of all, they have had over 25 missile tests. They're working on a whole new generation of missiles. Of course, one of them failed. In the last 4 hours. That doesn't mean they'll try again. So it's a new generation of missiles. Clearly, they're working on a war head design for nuclear devices. So this is I think, a very serious matter. And it's coming down the tracks. And people often take the view, well, somehow, this is all about their regime survival. This is how they'll survive being a nuclear weapons country. Actually, I think they're more ambitio ambitious about it. They see this as a way to decouple the U.S. From Japan and the ally in South Korea. And create a situation holding the U.S. At risk, the U.S. Would be less interested in a conflict on the peninsula, were it to come to that. They have ambitious plans. We need to be clear about the need to stop them. I'm discouraged when I hear people say, maybe we can freeze their tests in return for freezing our exercises president than is not going to get news the right direction at all. We hope we go in the right direction. Thank you so much for joining us, ambassador

