Transcript for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Trump's foreign policy

Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. Thank you for coming in. Thank you. I want to go to the president's press conference. He said if the past it would be a waste of time for secretary tillerson the talk with north Korea. Why the turnaround? There is no turnaround. He's said, yes, there could be a time where we talk to north Korea. A lot of things have to happen before they takes place. They have to stop testing. They have to be willing to talk about banning nuclear weapons. Those things have to happen. We're trying to make sure we don't repeat what's happened the last 25 years. Them start to act like they're coming to the table. Them ask for a lot of money. And them cheat their way through. We're going to be smart this time. Make sure whatever happens makes the United States safer and that we denuclearize the peninsula. It's one thing to stop testing for now. It's another to say we'll get rid of the nuclear arsenal. Both conditions are necessary for the U.S. To talk? No, I think stop testing is very important. And for a significant amount of time. Then cow go and work towards the next step. This is going to be phases. It is not going to happen overnight. It's a dangerous situation. What do you expect from Tuesday's talks? I think two countries can talk if they want. They'll talk about the olympics. It's not my understanding they'll talk about anything further. Those two countries have to get along. It's good for the United States if they get back into talks. Last week, admiral Mike mullen talked to Martha. Echoed this week by Joe Biden. Both saying they believe the U.S. Is closer to nuclear war with North Korea. Do you agree? It's a dangerous situation. It's not something we want. Every member of the administration has said it. This is a very dangerous situation. Did the president make it worse with the tweet about the nuclear button? Here's what former vice president Joe Biden said. When we engage in activities like let's compare the button. They all, for different reasons and different motivations, lose confidence in us. They wonder, do we know what the hell we're doing? Is he right that we're losing credibility? They don't wonder what the hell we're doing. We're not going to let them go and Dra advertise the fact that they have a button on the desk that they can destroy America. We want to remind them, we can destroy queue, too. Be cautious and careful with your words and what you do. I know it make people nervous, if we didn't do it, we would be in a more dangerous -- You think the tweet is a good idea? I think he always has to keep Kim on his toes. It's important to not let him get so arrogant that he doesn't realize the reality of what would happen if he started a nuclear war. You have Republicans this congress saying this is reckless. Cory Gardner. Job John Cornyn. I'm dealing with the diplomats on the ground. All of the actor IFS H this situation. It's a serious situation. And he can't sit there and imply that he's going to destroy the United States without us reminding him of the facts and the reality that if you go there, it's not us that's going to be destroyed, it's you. You deal with the diplomats on the ground. Every single day. World leaders from across the globe. How do they respond overall to the president's tweets? I read one analysis this week saying they're starting to tune him out. I don't thing they're tuning them out. If anything, they're glued to them. They see him as unpredictable. That's probably the overwhelming feeling. Too unpredictable? I don't think so. They don't know what the juu.s. Is going to do at any given time. It's not a bad thing. It's really not. A lot of the questions, reinforced by the book that came out this week. In your dealings with the president, he says 100% of the people around the president are concerned about his fitness. Have you seen any behavior that concerns you? The one thing about the book. Having been governor. Now an ambassador, I'm always amazed at the lengths people will go to to lie for money and for power. It's really -- this is like, taking it to a whole new low. I have not read the book. I won't read fipt excerpts I have seen and the things I have seen in the press, I know those people in the white house. I'm there once a week. These people love their country. And respect our president. I have never seen or heard the type of toxic language they're talking about. I'm not there seven days a week. I'm there once a week. For a day for white house meetings and everything. No one questions the stability of the president. Except that Michael Wolff says he has 200 interviews. He says he has interviews on tape. We know he E spent a lot of time in the white house over the course of the first several months. And a lot of the most damning interviews have not been denied. I can't vouch for that. I can't say if it was 200 interviews with Steve Bannon. 200 interviews with himself. I work with the president. He didn't become the president by accident. And as much as everyone wants to talk about stability, was he unstable when he passed the tax reform? Was he unstable when we finally hit back at Syria and said no more chemical weapons? Was he unstable when we finally put North Korea on notice? Was he unstable with is the jobs or the economy or the stock market? We need to be real Ising at the fact that, every person regardless of race, religion, or party, who loves the country, should support this president. It's that important. You're not concerned that those close to the president don't have his interests at heart? I'm around them all the time. I see these people put everything they have got into their jobs. And into trusting the president. If they didn't, they wouldn't be there. Thank you for your time. Thank you. Up next, as the Mueller

