Transcript for Warner: 'We would love to have Director Comey appear in an open hearing'

There's James clapper, former director of national intelligence speaking on capitol hill. A critical series of hearings this week. Andrew Mccabe, the acting FBI director. The senate intelligence committee cons its investigations. We're joined by the top Democrat on that committee, senator mark Warner. Thank you for joining us. Is this firing of director Comey going to affect your investigation? It's not going affect it. Let's step back for a minute. I thought this administration could no longer surprise me. It surprised me this week. You had Sally Yates testify that the administration had not taken her information about general Flynn in an appropriate manner. The firing of the FBI director two days before he was supposed to testify before my committee. While yes, the president can fire an FBI director. An FBI director gets a ten-year term. So they're not subject to political per feerns. I think you have seen that political interference, because the white house, itself, switched stories midweek and said, yes, the president said he was going to fire him regardless of what the deputy attorney Jed general said. At the end of the week, a bizarre statement that there may exist private tapes. We want to make sure they're preserved. A wild week. Have the foggiest idea whether there are tapes or not. The fact that the president made allusions to that and the white house would not confirm or deny, it is -- not anything that we have seen in recent days. If there are tapes, will you try to subpoena them? Absolutely. It may be appropriate for a different committee rath theiren the intelligence committee. We have to make sure the they exist, they don't mysteriously disappeared. I have asked that they be preserved if nay exist. You to think the president, the statement of him having Russia in mind when he fired Comey, is he trying to throw road blocks? I'm not going the try to infer what's in the president's mind. It was very strange they said at first they fired Comey because of a memo from the deputy attorney general, a memo that didn't pass the smell test because it said they were going the fire Comey because of how he treated Hillary Clinton. That's a little bit laughable. Then he acknowledged it was because Comey was investigating Russia. Then the president, in effect, kind of criticized Comey, as least criticized other intelligence community leaders chrks is frankly, I think general clapper will address this as well is not good for morale in our Intel community. We're going to get to the bottom of this. We'll follow the facts the. Chairman burr and I have determined that. The good news from this week, acting corrector Mccabe has said he's going to put all the resources needed behind this investigation. It is a top priority for them. And they are not going to be dissuaded as well. James Comey declined your invitation to appear in closed session this Tuesday. Some reports he wants to appear in public. Have you invited him to an open hearing? We would love to have him testify in an open hearing. He deserves his chance to lay out to the American public his side of the facts because how he was treated was pretty awful by this president. It is true, however, that a lot of Democrats thought before this week that James Comey should go. Senator Schumer said he had lost confidence this James Comey. Hillary Clinton blamed her loss, in part, on what James Comey did. Does the president, have a right to feel that Democrats have turned around on this? Listen, George, I can't speak for other Democrats. I have always had confidence in Jim Comey. I think he made some mistakes last fall. I have never lost that confidence. I know him. Think he's a straight shooter. I think it's pretty remarkable, vurt virtually unpres denlted that an FBI zrerkt fired this way and fired when he's leading an investigation between trump officials and the Russians. To fire him mid investigation raises a whole lot of questions. Dianne Feinstein and senator Durbin have is both said the dep attorney general, rod Rosenstein should resign if he doesn't appoint a special counsel for the investigation. Do you agree? I saw deputy Rosenstein this week and said how disappointed I was. The fact that he had this memo was laughable. I think the best thing he can do to preserve his reputation and do the right thing for the country is appoint a special prosecutor. What is the status of your investigation right now. You have put out subpoenas to general Flynn. You're looking for financial documents on president trump's income investments, business dealings. What do you make of the fact that we had this letter this week from president trump's lawyers saying that he had no income debt or equity investments from Russians. Is the committee investigating that or do you accept it at face value? George, that was as carefully crafted legalese that I have seen. The letter was drafted and dated in March. He releases it now. To my mind, it raises more questions than answers. I haven't thought that trump has that many investments in Russia. I think it's the converse. How much Russian money has flooded into trump organizations, propped up Mr. Trump's organizations after the crisis. That, we don't have the answer to. We have asked the treasure department to provide that information to the committee. Have you seen any evidence so tar that president trump or his associates were cluding with Russia during the campaign? I'm not going to talk about where we are. Boy, oh, boy, there's an awful lot of smoke. I'm not saying there's fire. But we're going to follow the facts wherever they lead. Thank you, senator Warner. We're join bid James

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.