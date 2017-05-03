Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 03.05.2017

If this happened if this is accurate this is the biggest borrower letting you let stand all this the president of the United States is accusing the former president. Of wiretapping. Him. I think that this is again something that if this happened Martha if this can't win if they have. I I agree why did the president saying it did happen look I think he is going off of information if he's saying that is led him to believe. That this is a very real potential your reaction to the tweets and the explanation you just heard from the White House this is. The difference between being correct and being right because it was not correct. It certainly in saying that President Obama ordered. The wire border. A tap on a server in and from now however I think he's right. In that there was. Surveillance this reminds me actually of Watergate it up more than two years. Arafat to finally come to fruition and the press United States that it was.

