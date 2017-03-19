Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 3.19.2017

West sent out tweets that accused his predecessor of a felony. Doing something illegal. What does it take for him to retract and apologize we're always focused on one little tweet or something like that and I don't think I think the American people out in the heartland. Have a different view than people like that George Washington have you seen any evidence that President Obama ordered an illegal wiretap. A presidential. I haven't seen that in and the quote my 85 year old father. Who Bob Byrd who was given this advice to all of my friends when they got married never say it's ours. What's up legislation looks like let's not unusual to have this give and take in this. Back and forth everything you do to get votes in the house is gonna cost you votes in the senate isn't. Well it's it's it's a fine needle that needs to be threat. There's no doubt about it my feeling is that a year from now you're gonna come back we'll have all the same arguments again it's a huge mistake it's a public relations nightmare. They should scrap at all start over.

