This Week Fast Forward 5.14.2017

Speed through the highlights from the latest "This Week."
1:07 | 05/14/17

Comments
Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 5.14.2017
I think how stunning decision to fire FBI director James call me. Has plagued his White House in the chaos shaking his supporters in congress galvanizes opponents. And raise the most serious questions yet about the president's confidence credibility and judgment. President and the feel of the country he can hire and fire who ever he wants that's his right. Whether you agree with it or not it's the turn the reason people are uncomfortable is that he had he doesn't talk with a bunch people about it before he just back. What was on the president's mind I don't know but I do know that. We're gonna get to the bottom of this regardless I'm not gonna talk about where we are specifically at this moment but boy oh boy there's an awful lot of smoke. I'm not saying there's fire at this point we're gonna follow them. Facts wherever they. The Russians have to. Consider this is they'll move to another victory on the scoreboard their first objective was to console. Dealt discord and dissension in this country. In the Russians have to be celebrating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

