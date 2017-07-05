Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 5.7.2017

He faced with the house bill but would become law. That no Americans will be worse off than they are today. We have multiple layers of protections. For people with preexisting condition let's talk let's hurry you can have a peace of mind so did you get a decent on to get affordable coverage no worry about a mid term wave what do you tell your members. I'm not this is us keeping our word. But most importantly it's just trying to fix a real problem. That's bill before you today would you be yes that house bill is not going to come before us the senate is starting from scratch. We're going to draft her own bill. And I'm convinced that we're going to take the time to do it right. Can't campaign. Chairman says we need to keep our base excited and not your election. Keeping your base excited at the expense of people losing their health care I don't think works with politically. This president trumps sign health care bill this year no yes no yes now. In the note to.

