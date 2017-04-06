This Week Fast Forward 6.4.2017

Speed through the highlights from the latest "This Week."
1:07 | 06/04/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 6.4.2017
The British people londoners in particular they have a heritage. And a history here dealing with violence but going back to the IRA and all the way back. To World War II it this did upper lip to keep calm and carry on when. The president went to NATO. And failed to reaffirm it that we are committed and remain committed to the defense of our NATO partners. It undermines our security it undermines the security. Of our closest allies and it's a big win for Wladimir who. We're leaving with action not words and when you look at parents. Frankly when you look at what was it was supposed to be achieved there by other nations across the globe it was very little. This idea that somehow. America's global leadership is put at risk because of this strikes me as somewhat ridiculous it's not just this. We're go to says he's not going to leave the American people are stepping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

