FILE - in this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, a full-scale mockup of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The U.S. Department of Transportation is auditing the California high-speed rail project's federal funding. The inspector general's audit comes at the request of Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham, a critic of the project. The California state auditor is already examining the project after repeated delays and cost overruns. The state is well short of the $77 billion it now estimates it needs to build a bullet train between Los Angeles and San Francisco. California has received more than $3 billion in federal money through grant programs. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)