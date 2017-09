FILE - In this Thursday, June 23, 2005 file photo, the general view of a memorial to Polish soldiers, who struggled against Ukrainians, at the cemetery of Orlyats in Lviv, Western Ukraine. The Polish government is abandoning a plan to include images in Polish passports of landmarks in formerly Polish cities that are today within the borders of Ukraine and Lithuania. The disputed images were a Polish military cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, and the Gate of Dawn in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)