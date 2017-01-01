Sections
Sections
Top Stories
Watch
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Shows
Shows
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
Nightline
20/20
This Week
What Would You Do?
Live
Live
Senate meets for legislative business
House meets for legislative business
UNGA meeting on combatting human trafficking
RADAR: Heavy rain and flood threat over Texas
Sydney Opera House in Sydney Harbor
Alpacas graze at the Stargazer Ranch in Loveland, CO
Penguins chill at the Kansas City Zoo in Missouri
Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park
Beach-goers enjoy the surf at the Jacksonville Pier in Florida
Atlantic coast in Gloucester, Mass from the Blue Shutters Beachside Inn
More
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Search
Menu
ABC News
Log In
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
…
…
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Privacy Policy
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Shows
Good Morning America
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
World News Tonight
Nightline
Nightline
20/20
20/20
This Week
This Week
What Would You Do?
What Would You Do?
Live
Watch
Ian Dow, 33, of Newport Beach, California, bought an ambulance for $2,800 and has been traveling the world in it.
+
−
Ian Dow, 33, of Newport Beach, California, bought an ambulance for $2,800 and has been traveling the world in it.
Instagram/VanLife_Ian_Dow_Travels
YOU JUST SAW:
Ian Dow, 33, of Newport Beach, California, bought an ambulance for $2,800 and has been traveling the world in it.
All ABC News Photos
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.