A worker walks along a sidewalk in front of a wildfire-ravaged property in the Fountaingrove area Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged wine country and could present the first test of a partially repaired offshoot of the nation's tallest dam that nearly collapsed last year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)