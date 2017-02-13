Valentine's treats at Goofy's Candy Company

The biggest candy store at Walt Disney World is also one of the resort's most popular places come February 14.

Located in Disney Springs, Goofy's Candy Company is a kid's sugar-infused dream come true. There's all the typical candies you'd find at a sweets store -- gummies and chocolates and gum galore -- but it's the Disney-themed confections that make this a can't-miss stop for the family vacation.

ABC News was invited to go behind-the-scenes and get hands-on with the cake pops, one of the most popular treats on Valentine's Day and all year long. From Mickey and Minnie to Olaf and Maleficent, there's nothing the skilled candy makers at Goofy's Candy Company can't craft.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.