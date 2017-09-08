Transcript for Airline bumping at lowest rate in over a decade, new data shows

US airlines are bumping passengers at a lower rate can at least two decades and he report finds that just one in every 191000 passengers was kicked off. An overbooked flight and for six months of this year. That by the way the lowest rate since a government started tracking incidents in 1995. It follows a backlash after a passenger was dragged off to United Airlines flight in April. Utilities across country are taking steps to avoid power grid problems during the upcoming solar eclipse. That eclipse is going to cast as seventy mile wide shadow of the moon across the country. For Morgan to South Carolina. Experts say that shadows going to cause a massive loss of solar power production then a huge surge once the shadow passes. Many power companies are planning to unplug their solar rays before the eclipse and go with natural gas power during the eclipse.

