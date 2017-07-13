Blue whale skeleton installed at London's Natural History Museum

More
Timelapse video shows the installation of an 82-feet-long blue whale skeleton under the ceiling of the Natural History Museum in London.
0:35 | 07/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Blue whale skeleton installed at London's Natural History Museum

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48612597,"title":"Blue whale skeleton installed at London's Natural History Museum","duration":"0:35","description":"Timelapse video shows the installation of an 82-feet-long blue whale skeleton under the ceiling of the Natural History Museum in London.","url":"/Travel/video/blue-whale-skeleton-installed-londons-natural-history-museum-48612597","section":"Travel","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.