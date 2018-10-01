Drone powers light show at Vegas hotel

More
The Bellagio Fountains are the scene for this unique entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip.
3:00 | 01/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone powers light show at Vegas hotel
You. Yeah. It's. I. I. Move I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52259576,"title":"Drone powers light show at Vegas hotel","duration":"3:00","description":"The Bellagio Fountains are the scene for this unique entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip.","url":"/Travel/video/drone-powers-light-show-vegas-hotel-52259576","section":"Travel","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.