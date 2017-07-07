Drone shows new island in North Carolina

More
This drone footage captured newly formed island off the coast of North Carolina's Cape Point.
1:00 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone shows new island in North Carolina
Okay. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48511302,"title":"Drone shows new island in North Carolina","duration":"1:00","description":"This drone footage captured newly formed island off the coast of North Carolina's Cape Point.","url":"/Travel/video/drone-shows-island-north-carolina-48511302","section":"Travel","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.