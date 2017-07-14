Transcript for Flooding north of Chicago

Eight dollars for us with ABC news and we are in Gurney Illinois today and take a look at this it's sort of looks like I'm standing in a river but this is actually a streets. To see it from a Bob so we're gonna use. Our drone here seeking get a better idea of what it looks like in this area a lot of the streets here. Look like rivers now. This flooding hearing during the Illinois has been. Problem here for the last couple of date it's been a rough couple of days. For people who live here. You can see if you're looking at the drone that the flooding here it's sort of not contain spreading around the area here want to give you an idea just like. How high this water is this is the mailbox you can see it's always up to here or knee high. On me I can walk across the middle of the street which looks like a river and if you look around you see that little red fire hydrant. There that's the top of the fire hydrants that's about how high the water is. There in this area right now as image and it's been a rough couple of days for northern Illinois parts of northern Illinois and parts of southern Wisconsin this all started. With that to rate until. Rainfall that came a couple of days ago jumping as much as half a foot. Of rain in just a couple of hours and it really they've been trying to recover here from that raid ever sense the rivers are just. So wool and can't contain all of this water. And so this is what happens homes. The neighborhoods and up. Under water now as you might imagine people who live in this area art. Desperately. Out wanting for this water to recede for things to get back to normal lot of them have been. Evacuated. Out for a couple of days now they don't know when exactly they'll be able to return home. Com and they want to get back to their homes are vacant start to assess the damage and and C. What they lost and they can begin cleanup process now turn our camera or give you an idea of some of what that Coleen. And an end and process has been here you can see in the parking lot over there all. That white there are those are sand bags of volunteers. On have been filling sandbags here. For the last couple of days. And people who live in this area can come here and pick ups and sandbags. Put them in their homes put them on their block and do whatever they plan to try to keep this water out now in parts but. Southern Wisconsin. The rivers there have already started to Christ. Year. Northern Illinois that this Plaines river hearing Gurney. It's still slowly rising it's major flood stage but it's going to keep rising. Officials they've for at least another day so. This water may take a little longer. To get down go down and get out of the way. But officials here are are in people who live here are ready for this. To disappear to have their homes back. So they can start that long process of cleaning up here's the good news there is no rain in the forecast here the next couple of days. Seau many people everyone here really hoping that. As soon as possible the next few hours indefinitely through the weekend all of this Watters needs. Things can get back to normal rescue crews have been working round the clock a lot of people want to ride out. This fly ins to hide their homes that's not a Smart idea. So officials have been making sure that everyone now who's in there it's out to safety. But the frustration is growing you want to see what the damage is and you want things to return to normal by it's clear it's going to be a little while still. Before that happens I'm Alex Perez here in Gurney Illinois.

