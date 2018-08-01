Food Forecast with Ginger Zee Season 2: Now streaming on ABCNews.com and the app

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is back with a new season of Food Forecast! Join Ginger as she hunts rare truffles in Italy, travels with bees on their cross-country pollination trip, explores Florida oranges and more. New episodes available now.
3:00 | 01/08/18

Hopelessly ridiculously in a love affair with food. Wanting to know how it gets me where it comes from. We'll come along way ginger around the world to the most delicious please wait and see how the world. And how we live it Holliday didn't care affects our. The tastiest things you now on NBC news.com or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

