Since 1 Hollywood sign is good, would 2 be even better?

More
Locals and tourists alike appreciate the Hollywood sign, so why not build another?
3:00 | 01/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Since 1 Hollywood sign is good, would 2 be even better?
I thought that was a little though don't you. Talk about. Building a second Hollywood side officials say hello to a second one possibly people who live nearby. Have been complaining for years about hordes of tourists posing near the iconic sign. Clogging traffic making noise and leaving behind a lot of trash and now the city is considering whether to build a duplicate sign in another less congested area. Other proposals include installing an aerial tram to the original signs and creating a shuttle service that would. So we're not where people for track. Don't tell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52460339,"title":"Since 1 Hollywood sign is good, would 2 be even better?","duration":"3:00","description":"Locals and tourists alike appreciate the Hollywood sign, so why not build another?","url":"/Travel/video/hollywood-sign-good-52460339","section":"Travel","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.