Transcript for What it's like to live in triple-digit heat

Everybody I'm Matt gotten it from ABC news here in Phoenix sky harbor airport now. When I arrived here yesterday it was a 118. Degrees and when it got into the car eight others though the mummers in the west. To about a 122. Degrees in the shade at like 6 PM but it's dawn here the coolest on the day and actually the bombers rising but it was about 98 degrees about half an hour ago and out there ninety two's actually does it feel that terrific. All the jokes and I've heard about it being dry heat their true let me do it it really doesn't feel that horrific right now but once the sun. It's up in this guy he is going to be a scorcher again triple digit temperatures again forecast. We're the third consecutive day. All across the southwest. Could seat near record temperatures in Las Vegas and here in Phoenix it's forecast to be a 118. Degrees now. That's causing some significant. Op problems one of them ease power outages and amazing tremendous draw on our yesterday. I think it was record in the whole area of Phoenix causing some brownouts and power out California warning users that they could have rolling blackouts as well. To mend his draws on our there. It's also causing. Hundreds of flights cat like. Delays across the region mostly because of the heat and because the heat. Prevents. A certain amount of let me rephrase that it's a scientific stuff. A heat density decreases. The density of air decreases as the temperature rises which means that jet ski along the wrong way to take off which causes some airports the region of the way Saddam. Op flights are managed on the tarmac but. It's smaller regional gets those island hoppers with small jet engines they can't take off in temperatures above 117. Degrees that means. Many cancellations from about. 3 PM to 68 yesterday here at sky harbor about. Forty or so. And probably more of those cancellations during those peak heat hours today again at sky harbor where will be a 118 herself so. That's gonna reach him have it also. That he means it's wildfire season across the southeast. That southwest. We've seen wildfires three of them at least so far in Arizona. Maybe more of them in California. Firefighters battling the blazes there especially one near big bear lake that's been hard to contain so far pretty rugged terrain. Up in the mountains now. I get those jokes about the dry heat. Hear them a lot around here and yes it kind of works in the morning when it's not that bad but later in the afternoon it is torturous. And it is also. Deadly officials say that the heat. Not any other weather phenomena you might make up kills more Americans than any other type of weather nearly twice as many gets. From the heat on average annually as from tornadoes to folks are being urged to really be careful obviously we're sunscreen cover up. But children obviously don't even anywhere we they're not attended but. Playground slides even the metal silver door handles on cars can cause second or third degree burns. That's how hot it is it. Any contact with the asphalt. Can also be that we have heard of people fainting and burning themselves just if you second contact with the asphalt. We're hearing that in places like Indio California near Palm Springs forces are refusing to drink because the water is still hot. And here in Phoenix PetSmart has given away free booties for animals like dogs and cats because he asked both the still shots of protects their skin from just. Burning right off when they have contact with the ground lots that he. Worst part is for so many folks living in this outlets. It's not going away anytime soon exposed to remain here at least until the wet be out the weekend. That's the forecast probably stay at least here in in the upper teens or even in in the eighteenth for the next couple days again. I'm Matt Gutman and a very hot. Not so humid southwest. Sky harbor airport. Please start the take up right behind me. Doesn't seem to affect see that so a regional jet right there and it is taking off right now. Not affected by the heat again because it's less than a 117. Degrees. Things seem to be going up pace right now but wait a couple of hours to let sun gets up against scorching hot. It's airports can't be effective again that got an ABC news excellent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.