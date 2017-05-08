-
Now Playing: Woman describes how she survived being stranded in the Grand Canyon
-
Now Playing: How Texas woman survived 5 days stranded in Ariz. desert
-
Now Playing: Man stranded in Arizona desert after car breaks down
-
Now Playing: Northwestern professor and Oxford administrator surrender in California
-
Now Playing: Celebrating National Oyster Day
-
Now Playing: 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli convicted at securities fraud trial
-
Now Playing: Missing hiker and dog rescued after 4 days in woods
-
Now Playing: Dueling jackpots set to make lottery history
-
Now Playing: Severe storms wreak havoc in Mid-Atlantic region and around US
-
Now Playing: Woman, 2 children escape after being held hostage in Virginia for more than 2 years
-
Now Playing: Twin mega-jackpots puts half a billion dollars on the line
-
Now Playing: Crew springs into action after an American Airlines plane catches fire during takeoff
-
Now Playing: 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty of securities fraud charges
-
Now Playing: Severe weather hits the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Red sunset over Seattle
-
Now Playing: 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli 'delighted' with verdict in securities fraud trial
-
Now Playing: Kansas City IRS workers reportedly sickened by suspicious package
-
Now Playing: 50 bikers escort bullied boy to first day of middle school
-
Now Playing: Virginia man charged for allegedly holding girlfriend, 2 children against their will
-
Now Playing: First responders surprise kids at camp