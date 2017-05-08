Man stranded in Arizona desert after car breaks down

More
Mick Ohman, stranded in the desert for two days, recorded the ordeal on his cell phone.
1:50 | 08/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man stranded in Arizona desert after car breaks down

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49055632,"title":"Man stranded in Arizona desert after car breaks down","duration":"1:50","description":"Mick Ohman, stranded in the desert for two days, recorded the ordeal on his cell phone.","url":"/Travel/video/man-stranded-arizona-desert-car-breaks-49055632","section":"Travel","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.