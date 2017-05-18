Transcript for TSA add agents ahead of busy summer travel season

Her summer plans include air travel you're not going to be lonely in the skies snow a record 234 million people. Are expected to take flight on US airlines this summer that's a 4% increase over last year. The TSA says it's ready for the challenge. Yeah the agency has added 2000 extra agents to help lines move a little bit faster but expect more canine teams as well.

