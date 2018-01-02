United Arab Emirates opens world's longest zip line

More
The United Arab Emirates claimed a record on Thursday with the opening of the world's longest zip line, measuring 2.83 kilometers (1.76 miles) in length.
0:47 | 02/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for United Arab Emirates opens world's longest zip line
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52771288,"title":"United Arab Emirates opens world's longest zip line","duration":"0:47","description":"The United Arab Emirates claimed a record on Thursday with the opening of the world's longest zip line, measuring 2.83 kilometers (1.76 miles) in length.","url":"/Travel/video/united-arab-emirates-opens-worlds-longest-zip-line-52771288","section":"Travel","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.