New $5.9M Visitor Center Planned for National Park in Ohio

A nonprofit group has announced plans for a new $5.9 million visitor center at a national park in northeast Ohio.

The Conservancy for Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) Valley National Park says it has already raised more than $4.6 million for the project.

The new center would replace the current one located in a historic 1836 building that the group says is too small and isn't located on park grounds, but in the village of Boston, Ohio.

A park spokeswoman says officials plan to buy nearby property from a private landowner for the project.

The plan is to complete the new visitor center by 2019.

About 20 percent of the park's visitors come from out of town.

The nonprofit has been planning the construction of a new visitor center for about seven years.