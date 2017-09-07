Acclaimed UK production of 'Angels in America' heads to NY

Britain's National Theatre says its acclaimed production of "Angels in America" is heading to Broadway.

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane lead the cast of Tony Kushner's "gay fantasia on national themes," which opens at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York for 18 weeks beginning Feb. 23.

Most of the London cast will make the journey, including Denise Gough, James McArdle and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

It'll be the first time the Pulitzer Prize-winning play has been seen on Broadway since its original production in 1993.

London critics have hailed the continuing relevance of Kushner's depiction of a divided America, set against the backdrop of the 1980s AIDS crisis, the "Reagan revolution" and the end of the Cold War.

Producers announced Thursday tickets for the New York run go on sale Oct. 27.