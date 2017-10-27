Few adhere to 4-hour transport strike in Italy

A four-hour nationwide transport strike prompted commuters in much of Italy to alter their travel schedules, but caused little disruption.

In Milan, most subway and surface transportation continued as usual during the Friday morning strike, and only a handful of flights were affected at the city's two airports.

In Rome, most public transport continued with some delays, and no flights at the main Fiumicino airport were cancelled.

While many commuters adjusted their travel to avoid the strike, others took to social media to complain that strikes were usually called on Fridays, potentially giving strike adherents long weekends.

Italian unions called the strike to protest liberalization in the sector, which they said creates salary inequality. The strike was initially called for 24 hours, but reduced by the government to four.