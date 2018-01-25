New foot of snow, more on way to Tahoe, Sierra ski resorts

Up to another foot of snow is possible in the mountains around Lake Tahoe on the heels of a storm packing 100 mph (160 kph) winds that triggered power outages in Reno. The storm left as much as 16 inches (40 centimeters) of new snow at Sierra ski resorts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for the Lake Tahoe area, where 16 inches (40 centimeters) of snow fell late Wednesday and early Thursday at Heavenly ski resort in South Lake Tahoe, California, and at Kirkwood southwest of the lake.

Another 3 to 7 inches (12 to 23 centimeters) of snow is forecast at lake level, with up to a foot above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) by Friday morning.

The National Weather Service warned Thursday that travelers should expect difficult conditions and "damage to trees and power lines."

Nearly 5,000 homes and businesses lost power for several hours in the Reno area Wednesday afternoon when powerful winds downed power lines in Stead and toppled a semi-trailer truck on U.S. Highway 395. One gust measured 101 mph (162 kph) at about 1 p.m., with gusts up to 60 mph (96 kph) in Virginia City and 55 mph (88 kph) in Reno, the weather service said.

The service canceled a winter weather advisory for Carson City and the Reno area, where 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow was reported Thursday morning in the foothills around Verdi, but skies had cleared by midday.

Fourteen inches (35 centimeters) of new snow fell overnight at Sugar Bowl near Truckee, California, and at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

About 12 inches (30 centimeters) was reported at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows near Tahoe City, California.