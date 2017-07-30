Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders

German fire crews are focused on evacuating as many as 100 passengers from suspended cable cars that run over the Rhine River in Cologne after a gondola ran into a support pillar.

Public transportation authorities for the city in North-Rhine-Westphalia state say 32 of the cars were operating when the mishap occurred Sunday.

When the one car collided with the pillar, the others were brought to a stop.

The dpa news agency cites transport and fire department officials as saying that as many as 100 passengers were left stranded.

Witnesses report that fire crews are using a mobile crane to bring down the first of them.

No injuries are being reported.