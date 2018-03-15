San Francisco one of few US cities with marijuana lounges

Marijuana smokers across the country are finding it easier to legally buy their favorite strains, but frustratingly difficult to legally spark up.

Unsurprisingly, San Francisco is an exception. It's the only city in the state to fully embrace Amsterdam-like coffee shops, the iconic tourist stops in the Netherlands where people can buy and smoke marijuana in the same shop

All states that have legalized marijuana bar smoking it in public and most limit legal consumption to private homes. Only California permits marijuana smoking at marijuana retailers with specially designed lounges, but few cities in the states have given local permission for these shops.

But that could be changing. Oakland and South Lake Tahoe each have one smoking lounge. Several cities from Sacramento to West Hollywood are warming to the notion.