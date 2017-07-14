Last of 9 suspects to appear in court over US tourist death

The last of nine suspects in the beating death of an American tourist outside a bar on the Greek island of Zakynthos will appear Saturday before an investigating judge who will decide whether to order him held in custody pending trial or release him on bail.

The man, a 33-year-old Serb, is among nine people, all aged between 18 and 34, charged over the death of 22-year-old Bakari Henderson of Austin, Texas, who died in the early hours of July 7 in Zakinthos' rowdy tourist district of Lagana.

Two other Serbs have been released on bail while the remaining six people — one Greek, one British citizen of Serb origin and four Serbs, have been jailed pending trial.