Wildfire evacuees consider being homeless for the holidays

Thousands of people under wildfire evacuation orders in Southern California are wondering if they'll be home for the holidays as a new round of strong winds is forecast Wednesday.

Curry Sawyer and her husband Ray say they're anxious to get back to their house in Santa Barbara where their Christmas tree sits undecorated and gifts for their grandkids sit unwrapped.

They may end up spending much of the holidays in a hotel.

An agency spokeswoman says 432 people are currently staying at evacuation shelters run by the Red Cross. The shelters are preparing to stay open for Christmas and many agencies are donating toys so that the children there have presents to open.

The weather conditions expected Wednesday could make the so-called Thomas Fire the biggest ever recorded in California.